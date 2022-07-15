How prejudice harms health care for transgender people – 07/15/2022

For Roberto Bete and his partner Erika Fernandes, transgender people who gave birth to their first child on May 10, access to public health was paramount. The reception they were expecting took place through the SUS (Unified Health System), with specialists from São Paulo, during the nine months they were expecting the baby.

The couple’s story is the subject of the documentary pregnant fathermade by MOVUOL’s video producer, Live well, UOL’s health and well-being platform, and the UOL Diversity Center, which shows Roberto’s pregnancy, Erika’s treatment to produce milk and the arrival of the baby. The video is available above and on YouTube.

As with Beto and Erika, the Brazilian constitution ensures that anyone, regardless of sex, gender, sexual orientation or other characteristic, has the right to access health care — which, of course, includes all gestational monitoring for transgender people. But, in practice, service is not always egalitarian.

“The major limitation for this is institutional transphobia within the service. Prejudice often does not come from the institution itself, but from health professionals who refuse to provide care or think they are not prepared to care for people trans, assuming that these people need very specific care that they would not be able to offer, but we know that in clinical practice the care is the same”, says family and community doctor Ana Amorim, professor at USP (University of São Paulo ) who has been working with the health of the LGBTQIA+ population for 15 years.

The doctor’s perception is that, fortunately, these are fewer – most of her colleagues, especially her younger and “open-minded” students and resident doctors, are interested and dedicated, but there is still a portion that remains with the feeling of insufficiency for not knowing the social specificities of this population.

Roberto in the first months of pregnancy with Erika Image: Personal archive

In the expert’s assessment, this comes from training. “Graduate faculties, medical schools, at first, even by definition of Ministry of Health ordinances, should deal with gender, sexuality, racial diversity and ethics during studies, but few do. than expected regarding sexuality in general.”

For physician Sue Yazaki Sun, gynecologist and professor at EPM-Unifesp (Escola Paulista de Medicina, Universidade Federal de São Paulo), the university is a place where there is a duty to promote care in an adequate way and be a space for host.

“It is necessary to prepare the place and prepare all people, not only the health professionals, but also the administrative sector, who will open the medical file, guide the patient, so that the person feels welcomed. Certain adjustments must be made. made in advance so there is no embarrassment.”

Today, although they are more concentrated in large cities, it is already possible to find training and awareness initiatives aimed at improving service. “In São Paulo, I train health professionals to care for transgender people, and there are other places in Brazil with this premise of training those who are already working, so that we don’t have to wait for colleges to change their positions to form new minds.”

But even in places where transsexual care is constant, patients are still subject to disrespect for their identities. This is what Aleide Tavares, a gynecologist at the Trans Space at the Hospital das Clínicas at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco), from the Ebserh network reports.

“We are one of the five hospitals in the country accredited to serve this population, and yet we cannot guarantee that they do not suffer from transphobia here, for example from those who serve in the parking lot, taking stretchers, in nursing… And they don’t respect the name chosen by the patient”, he says.

“The reception part is very complicated. The studies are mostly foreign, because in Brazil we fail in this regard. In the US, research shows that there is a greater number of normal births, as pregnant women avoid going to the doctor, they think prenatal care is embarrassing, so they prefer to have the baby at home”, comments doctor Marcelo Praxedes, gynecologist and obstetrician at the trans surgery outpatient clinic at Hospital das Clínicas de São Paulo.

Another survey by NPR (National Public Radio) and for Harvard Medical Schoolpoints out that 22% of American transsexuals avoid going to the doctor for fear of being prejudiced — a trend that respondents for Live well believe that it also happens in Brazil.

In Tavares’ opinion, the “light at the end of the tunnel” falls on the younger generations. “They are more open, more accepting of human variations and different gender identities. The trend, in my view, is that even if this moves slowly, there will be no more setbacks — this advance has already been achieved.”