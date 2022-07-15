How to fight 3 habits that leave us silently exhausted | Mental health

Are you so exhausted that it’s hard to even find words to describe this feeling, even though you’ve already made sure you don’t have any health problems?

Maybe you’ve already followed the classic advice: eat a balanced diet, exercise and get enough sleep.

However, there are certain everyday habits that could be affecting your stamina, and you might not even suspect it.

Among these silent energy saboteurs are old acquaintances, like sitting in the wrong position or putting off meals.

There are also things we do without realizing it, like breathing incorrectly when we have too many things on our mindsas psychologist Uma Naidoo pointed out to the Huffington Post, or have too many tabs open on the computeras neurologist Rana Mafee detailed for the same publication.

There are even some elements that can be considered unexpected among these saboteurs. To explore them, we spoke with psychiatrist Leela R. Magavi, regional medical director at Community Psychiatry and MindPath Care Centers in California, United States.

1. TV series, movies and news

TV shows can remind us of painful experiences in our life, any kind of disability, weakness, loss or insecurity, and this can cause many associated emotions that can affect us even though they are in our subconscious — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

Watching movies or series is something we do to relax, so we asked Magavi why experts like her include these activities in the list of possible factors that cause mental fatigue.

“As human beings, we are emotional creatures, and many of us are empathetic and pick up on the feelings of characters in TV shows and movies,” he explains.

“They can remind us of painful experiences in our life, any kind of disability, weakness, loss or insecurity, and all this can cause many associated emotions such as sadness, anxiety, fear, anger, which can affect us even though they are in our subconscious. “, he adds.

“So when you watch a lot of these TV shows, even if you don’t feel like you’re openly thinking about it, those feelings will be just under the surface. While you’re working, while you’re with your family, this huge amount of emotions can take a toll. take care of you and make you feel drained all day without you noticing,” he says.

Magavi says something similar can happen after watching or reading news, “because they make you think about what’s going on in the world.”

However, she clarifies that this does not mean that watching television or reading newspapers is bad.

It's good to do a mental 'check-up' with yourself, says expert, to avoid overload — Photo: Pexels

“What I recommend to combat this fatigue is, after reading or watching something, to process it, either through a journal or expressive writing (writing down your thoughts and feelings to understand them more clearly), or talking with a friend or family member.”

“It allows emotions to come out, so you don’t internalize them and consume your energy.”

But you don’t always have time to take care of yourself so much… Is there a simpler method?

“It’s good to do a mental ‘check-up’ with yourself: what emotion did this article or TV show make me? This can be very quick and easy to do.”

“For example, if you’ve just watched The Lion King and you feel sad because your dad died, it can make you worry about the people you love dying. But by having a mental ‘check-up’, You can remember that everyone around you is doing everything possible to stay healthy.”

“Something as short as this can help you not internalize those emotions and not let yourself be bombarded by them.”

Read stories in physical booksNonetheless, can have the opposite effect of screens.

“Not only do you not have the blue light from the screen, which causes eye strain and headaches, but when you read, you have to use your own imagination, so many people find that reading, even if it is very emotional, is very therapeutic and reassuring.”

Sport can be considered something that entertains and takes away from the routine, but it can also be a harmful element for energy in some ways — Photo: Pexels

Sport can be considered something that entertains, takes away from the routine, but it can also be a harmful element for energy in some ways.

“Fanatics can get too engrossed in the sport and accept wins and losses as their own, feeling overly sad and demoralized or elated.”

“Any extreme emotion is often exhausting: intense happiness can exhaust many of the brain’s circuits; deep sadness can be related to anxiety, which overloads the brain and makes you feel very tired.”

“The important thing is to be aware of what you are feeling”, says the expert.

“If you are very emotional, ask yourself: do I need to take a break, a snack, a quick shower… what do I need to do to calm down right now?”

“Take a deep breath, stretch and walk a little,” he advises.

Being constantly exposed to a busy schedule can cause increased anxiety — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

Planning is a way of controlling reality, of organizing life, of containing chaos.

But then again, something that we would instinctively put in the package of things that cause relief might just cause stress.

In this case, the statement that (almost) anything in excess is bad applies again.

Planning is very helpful – up to a point.

Being constantly exposed to a busy schedule can cause increased anxiety and negatively affect memory and information processing speed.

“Some people spend so many hours organizing schedules and lists that they are not able to consciously live and enjoy their lives. They are always worried, because they were late on this, they are not up to date on that it’s really, do not feel self-compassion and gratitude for the things they were able to accomplish that day.”

“This can cause a lot of feelings of sadness, demoralization or fatigue.”

“In some people, it ends in their dreams.”

“I have adult patients who dream that they are going to be late to school, that they haven’t finished the task… next morning.”

“I always recommend spending five to ten minutes just thinking about what the main goals of the day are, and at the end of the day, even if they haven’t been achieved, don’t spend too much time thinking about them. are important”, says Magavi.

The psychiatrist also recommends not making plans too far in advance, “because life is always evolving, and it’s important to be flexible.”

“When people plan for the long term, they simply anticipate that everything in their unknown world will run like clockwork to reach that goal in time.”

“But if something changes in their family, in their friends, in their work and they can’t achieve that goal, they feel completely overwhelmed.”

One trick is to plan the essentials – meetings, appointments, family parties – and leave the rest of the time as free as possible.