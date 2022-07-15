Hulk | New photo shows improvement in series CGI; Look

a new photo of She-Hulk shows that there has been a significant improvement in the series’ CGI technology, previously the subject of much criticism by fans. This time around, Jennifer Banner’s look is more refined and textured, much closer to the real thing than was anticipated in the trailer in May.

Released by SFX Magazine (via Comic Book), the appearance of Tatiana Maslany now resembles what we saw in She-Hulk comics. With the update, we can see a greater naturalness in the character’s hair and even more detailed facial lines. Check it out below:

The CGI of the series was cconsidered of dubious quality by fans when first seen. The preview came to render various memes on social mediabut also raised discussions about the abusive conditions that the studios offer to professionals in the field.

The principal Kat Coiroeven commented on the criticisms, saying that were not directed to the program’s CGI: “I think a lot of the reactions have to do with her being so different from anything we’ve ever seen.”, commented.

In addition to Maslany, She-Hulk is starring Renee Elise Goldsberryin Hamilton; Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra and Jon Bass. Jameela Jamil will be the villain Titania and recently the actors Benedict Wong and Griffin Matthews were related to the series.

The program is scheduled to premiere in august 17on Disney+.

