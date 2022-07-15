Hyundai reveals all the details of the new Ioniq 6 electric sedan | Electric Vehicles

Disclosure Ioniq 6 2023 will have fast charging and internal space as its greatest attributes

At the end of last month, Hyundai released the official images of the Ioniq 6 electric sedan, now, the South Koreans have released all the details of the model.

The model will be developed on the E-GMP platform, exclusive to electric cars in the Hyundai Group

which supports infrastructure

of 400 and 800V, which allows ultra-fast charging, in an equivalent charger.

According to the manufacturer, in porters

of 350 kW, power levels go from 10 to 80% in just 18 minutes.

The batteries will be 53 kWh or 77.4 kWh, same set as ionic 5

and has the estimated range of 610 km

measured under the WLTP cycle, standard in Europe, and in the option of larger battery capacity.

THE Hyundai

says he managed to do the ionic 6

one of the most efficient models on the market, in the version with only one engine, located on the rear axle, the sedan produces 14 kWh/100 km. But it is worth remembering that these numbers are from the manufacturer’s tests.

In addition to battery options, buyers of the silk

can choose between two engines, or just one. In the first version, with all-wheel drive, the combined power will be 325 hp and torque of 61.7 kgfm and acceleration to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds.

The model will be large, measuring 4.85 meters long, 1.88 meters wide and 1.49 meters high, with a wheelbase of 2.95 meters. These dimensions bring you close to models such as Sonata

and azera

.







O ionic 6

will bring interesting functions, such as the possibility of energizing electrical equipment using batteries as electric generator

. There will be two outlets for this function: the first will be under the rear seats, and there will still be an external one.

The model will be of high luxury and full of technology

. There will be an optional package that offers banks called Relaxation Comfort Seats

which offer individual adjustment.

Connectivity will be one of the great attractions of the ionic 6

which will have an all-digital dashboard, with a 12-inch instrument panel in conjunction with a 12-inch multimedia center.

THE multimedia

It will have integrated GPS, which automatically adjusts according to the battery level and looks for the best route that includes stops for recharging along the way.

In addition, the control panel will accept simultaneous connections via Bluetooth, receive GPS updates automatically and will have a high fidelity sound system

signed by Bose, with eight speakers.

Disclosure Ioniq 6 2023 has a futuristic interior, with ambient light that changes color with the help of LED fillets even on the sides

The model will also offer several options for personalizing the driving style, thanks to which the Hyundai

called “EV Performance Tune-up”, which allows the driver to adjust the steering wheel weight, engine strength, pedal sensitivity, among other features.

In addition, traditional adaptive cruise controls, blind spot assistants, emergency braking

will be present as standard, and will have a parking assistant that allows you to park or leave a space outside the vehicle, either in parallel, perpendicular or diagonal spaces.

The Ioniq 6 will be produced in South Korea and Europe from the third quarter of the year, with the deliveries of the first units

expected in 2022. Next year, production begins in the United States, with deliveries planned for the end of the first quarter.

In the Brazilian market we still don’t have any hybrid models from Hyundai,

so, there should be no plans for an eventual electrification of the South Korean brand here, at least in the short term.

However the Caoa Group

who represents the Hyundai

in Brazil, also represents the Chinese manufacturer Chery

which announced that it would only sell electrified models in Brazil starting this year.

A positive acceptance of the models of Chery

can make the representative of the Hyundai

change strategy to South Korean cars.