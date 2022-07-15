“I am…”; after controversy with his wife, Stênio Garcia says the interview video ‘was cut’ and exposes indignation

Stênio Garcia defended the woman again, Marilene Saade, shortly after a video of the duo went viral on the web. Last Tuesday night (12), the actor’s wife forcibly removed him from a interview with journalist Marcos Bulques, during the launch of Beth Goulart’s book.

On Instagram Stories, the artist wrote that it is absurd for people to accuse the blonde of aggression. “Guys, please, Marilene always took care of me. I’m alive here, healthy, thanks to her. I wish you guys would stop this because it’s separating me from her. It’s the person who protects me, the person who protects me, okay?“, began the eternal Heavy Load Bino.

In the caption, the former global still shot: “This video has been cut. leave us alone“. Revolted, Stênio did not hide his irritation and said that critics are destroying a love relationship.”I am angry with you [críticos], you have no right to mistreat Marilene as you are mistreating. She treats me very well. You are destroying the love relationship, what are you doing?“, he declared.

“Enough! You are being cruel to Marilene and to me too! She treats me very well! you are unfair“, he concluded. Also on Garcia’s Instagram profile, Marilene appeared on feed and assured in a video that she took the action out of concern for her husband, since he appeared without a mask.