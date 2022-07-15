“I knew you would come after me”

In this Thursday’s chapter (14), the Old Man from Rio (Osmar Prado) got shot trying to kill Tenório (Murilo Benício) in “Pantanal”. The defender of nature was transformed into an anaconda the moment he was hit, and ends up with the bullet stuck in his bodybut ends up being saved by Eugene (Almir Sater).

The prankster finds the Old man from Rio on the verge of death and helps you to recover. Stunned, the Old Man slowly wakes up and, when he realizes it, he realizes that he is on Eugênio’s boat, who offers him a fried fish, which the entity promptly refuses. Curious, he will ask what happened in the chapter that airs on Friday (15).

“You’re lucky I found you alive. I was supposed to be in Campo Grande one of these times. I have a freight to do, from there to the farm of Sêo Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira). Has your friend heard about it?” , will ask the boatman, but the Old Man from Rio won’t answer. Intrigued, Eugênio continues: “I was walking away when I found you there, stretched out… Pierced by a bullet. Where’s the damn thing?”, he asks, citing the bullet.

At that moment, Velho do Rio goes to get the bullet in his body, but he will find the bandage made by Eugênio in the place where the shot entered. Then, Eugenio will extend his hand and show the bullet taken from the entity’s body. “It was inside… It’s yours. If you want, you can stay”, she says.

After some more silence, the Old Man from Rio will decide to speak: “The mardito ran away… And he did that to me”, he will say, arousing Eugênio’s curiosity. “Which bastard are we talking about?”, asks the kettle, who will be in the “vacuum” again. “The friend was very lucky to have escaped from this with his life. And very bad luck for vîtomá a shot right in this end of the world”, will continue Almir Sater’s character.

The Velho do Rio, then, will say: “The only thing that exists is the law of return”, he will comment, enigmatically. Eugênio retorts: “So the friend must have done something very bad to have them dumped you the way they did. By the way… Arriving there in the city, it was good you see this wound… I cleaned it right, but it’s good to play with it… Even more so at your age, isn’t it?”. When you turn to Velho do Rio, you’ll notice that he’s disappeared. ? Hell… Is the old man gone?”