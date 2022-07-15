Ibovespa closes down 1.80% and renews low since November 2020; dollar goes to R$ 5.433

The Ibovespa closed down 1.80% this Thursday (14), at 96,120 points, renewing the lows since November 2020, more precisely the session on the 3rd of that month. The main index of the Brazilian stock market followed what was seen abroad, but retreated further, with the negative weight of the performance of commodities.

In the United States, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 fell, respectively, 0.46% and 0.30%. Nasdaq, however, closed stable at 11,251 points.

“Today was a day of generalized decline, a day of risk off. Investors increasingly see the possibility of a recession in the US economy, as a consequence of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates by 0.75 percentage point, or even 1 point, at the next meeting, following recent data. of inflation”, comments Pedro Serra, head of research at Ativa Investimentos.

After yesterday the consumer price index in the United States (CPI) came above the consensus, today it was the turn of the producer price index (IPP) to exceed expectations, with a rise of 1.1%, compared to 0.8% expected.

On the other hand, the US job market has already shown weakness, with the number of new unemployment insurance claims standing at 244,000, compared to the expected 235,000.

“In addition to all this data, we had the results of banks abroad, with Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan bringing numbers below expectations. It is being a negative background for the sentiments of investors around the world”, completes Serra.

The prospect of an increasingly palpable recession, in turn, partly explains the rise of the Nasdaq – investors are returning to hold on to valuations more anchored in the long term.

Commodities, with lower growth in sight, fell again in weight – also along with news from Asia.

China also weighs on Ibovespa

“The drop in ore, specifically, is more on account of China. We have heard from residents of Chinese cities who are refusing to pay their mortgages because of unfinished works, which has brought more uncertainty”, explains the expert at Ativa.

Yesterday, a good part of the non-manufactured products had already registered low, with the fear of new lockdowns due to the reappearance of cases of Covid-19 in urban centers.

Iron ore closed down 8.4%, at US$ 100.25 a ton, the lowest in eight months. Brent crude, despite the news, managed to advance 0.26% to $99.83, recovering from the previous day’s drop.

Among the biggest falls on the Ibovespa were the common shares of Vale (VALE3), with minus 6.66% and those of CSN (CSNA3), with minus 6.40%. Still in the mining and steel sector, Gerdau’s preferred shares (GGBR4) dropped 4.47%.

Petrobras’ common and preferred shares (PETR3;PETR4) fell, respectively, by 3.19% and 2.69%.

Also noteworthy among the declines were the financial sector shares, which followed the performance of their American peers, after negative quarterly results. Santander unitary units (SANB11) fell 1.47%. The preferred shares of Itaú (ITUB4) and Bradesco (BBDC4), 1.12% and 2.27%.

Commodities and risk aversion make the dollar gain strength

Stephan Kautz, chief economist at EQI Asset, explains that the combination of risk aversion and falling commodities was responsible for weakening the real.

“Dollar is strong all over the world, several currencies are suffering against the American currency, not just because of commodities or emerging”, he commented.

The DXY, an index that measures the strength of the dollar against a basket of currencies, rose 0.67% to 108.69 points. The commercial dollar advanced 0.51% against the real, at R$ 5.433 in the purchase and sale.

The yield curve, despite the decline in commodities, also closed higher. DIs for 2023 had their yields up three basis points to 13.90%, and those for 2025 had their yields up 12 points to 13.19%. The DIs for 2027 and 2029 saw their rates gain ten and seven points, respectively, at 13% and 13.10%. Finally, the DI for 2031 had its yield gaining seven points, to 13.17%.

“on these days of strong declines it is always good to put up a 100 basis point bullish discussion in the fed funds. More interest rates in the US, greater interest rate differentials with the rest of the world, the stronger the dollar and the more countries have to raise rates to keep currencies competitive”, explains Kautz. “The Brazilian yield curve brings a rebound of all this dynamics. The more the real depresses, the more it compensates for the drop in commodities, the less relief for domestic inflation,” he points out.

For the future, Kautz recommends caution. “Given the diagnosis that it is an external effect that affects the markets, we understand that there needs to be an improvement in inflation in the United States”, he mentions.

Bruno Madruga, head of Variable Income at Monte Bravo Investimentos, is more optimistic and says that the current drop is, in part, irrational, and that there are some opportunities in companies focused on the domestic economy. ”

“We can see an end to the cycle of high interest rates”, comments Madruga. “We think that Ibovespa, in the short term, should remain heavy, but there are good investment opportunities for the long term”.

On the other hand, he also sees that for the Brazilian market to react, new news from abroad is needed. “We are waiting for news from the Chinese market that would cause an increase in the consumption of commodities and bring more positive expectations for the Ibovespa”, he concludes.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related