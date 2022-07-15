identify the disease, how it is transmitted, diagnosis and treatment

Understand what it is, symptoms, transmission and treatment of this disease that is growing

Identifying the disease:

You early symptoms of monkeypox they are: blisters and sores on the skin, which are itchy and painful; fever; chills; headache; muscle pain; excessive tiredness and back pain. You symptoms usually appear about 5 to 21 days after contact with the virusand last between 14 to 21 days. Blisters usually appear first on the face and oral mucosa, then spread to the rest of the body and affect mainly the extremities, such as the palmsand may also appear in the genital region.

How the transmission happens:

THE monkey pox is transmitted through infected rodent bitesconsumption of undercooked meat from infected animals and/or contact with secretions or blood from infected animals. Among humans, it is possible to be infected through the contact with respiratory secretions that are released when coughing or talking, for example, through the direct contact with secretions from blisters and sores caused by monkeypox virus, contact with contaminated objectsand even through sexual intercourse.

How the diagnosis is made:

The diagnosis of monkeypox can be made by infectious disease specialist or general practitioner through the evaluation of health history and symptoms presented. For confirm the diseaseit is usually performed at collection of wound secretionwhich is analyzed in the laboratory using the PCR testwith the aim of identify the virus responsible for the disease.

Treatment:

Usually no specific treatment required to the monkey pox, as the symptoms of the disease usually disappear after a few weeks. However, in some cases, the doctor may recommend the use of medication to relieve symptoms faster.