In a luxury building in MG it is possible to park cars up to the 36th floor

We have already published the story of a collector who had an exclusive elevator to take the cars from his collection to his office, but future residents of Quatro Ventos, a high-end building being built in Nova Lima, Minas Gerais, will be able to park your cars inside the living room, regardless of floor.

These residents will join the select group of people who will be able to use a special elevator to transport up to two of their favorite cars to the apartment. Each apartment will still be entitled to another eight parking spaces.

Elevators are from TK Elevator. O equipment has a capacity for loads of up to 3,500 kilos and will operate at a speed of 1.75 meters per second. You can’t go up with a Ram 3500, which weighs 3,600 kg. But the Ram 2500 is 3,448 kg.

As a way of increasing safety in the operation, the elevator is activated through a biometric system, which digitally identifies the residents. In this way, only those who are previously registered in the system can access the elevator after reading the fingerprint.

The garage itself is located right in the middle of the apartment, close to the living room and other environments, ensuring that residents can admire the car indoors – an advantage that car enthusiasts highly value.

By the way, the residential Quatro Ventos only has 31 apartments, which can have one or two floors (duplex), divided into 36 floors, with four or five suites, with up to 757 m² of private area. In addition to a complete leisure area, another highlight is the helipad with an exclusive lounge. Each unit is valued at around R$11 million.

