In an unusual revelation, Giovanna Ewbank tells how many men have gone to bed: “I would like much more”

on the podcast Who Can, Pod! this week, led by Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Lemethe wife of Bruno Gagliasso revealed a startling intimate detail. The confession took place during an interview with the guest of the week, Angelicawife of Luciano Huck.

During the chat, which has new episodes every Tuesday at 7 pm, the presenter and actress Giovanna Ewbank revealed the number of sexual partners that he had throughout his life. the declaration of Gio took the fans by surprise, that’s because the blonde said that only went to bed with five men in your whole life.

“I stayed with a lot of people, I had little sex, I had sex with five people in my life”, she fired. Upon hearing the story, Angelica could not hide the surprise and, categorically, disapproved of sex life from the presenter: “I have a business that now makes me sad”I told Luciano’s wife.

the wife of Bruno Gagliasso justified stating that he has always dated a lot. “I wish I had fucked a lot more. With a boyfriend, who I lost my virginity when I was 18, I dated until I was 20. After a year single and, after that, I started dating Bruno and he never cheats. In that single year, I gave it to five different people.”finished Giovanna.