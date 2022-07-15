In June, the ideal minimum wage should have been R$ 6,527.67

Is the minimum wage of R$ 1212 ideal to survive in Brazil today? According to the Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese), the answer is no. Far from it. In a survey released this week, the ideal value for a family of four should be R$ 6,527.67.

Dieese released this number according to internal surveys that reveal the balance of basic food baskets in Brazilian capitals. The Department only has access to data from 17 cities. Anyway, there is a natural tendency that this number represents a reality close to the national context nowadays.

According to Dieese’s accounts, in the last month of June, Brazilians had to work, on average, 121 hours and 26 minutes to acquire the products that are part of the national basic food basket. The data represents a scenario of stability at a high level. More and more people are finding it difficult in a context of inflation.

Today, a citizen who receives only one minimum wage faces more challenges when entering a market, for example. The current value of the minimum wage is more than five times lower than the ideal amount for a family to be able to hold a fair, for example. Here, only the most basic items are considered, such as rice, beans and prime beef.

It is worth remembering that the Brazilian Constitution establishes that the minimum wage must be sufficient to meet the most basic needs of its workers. This includes, for example, housing, health, education, hygiene, transportation expenses and even social security. Everything goes into the final account.

Government tries to act to balance salary

It is precisely in this scenario that the Federal Government tries to act. On the night of this Wednesday (13), for example, allies of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) managed to approve the so-called PEC of Benefits. The text foresees a series of changes in social projects.

We can mention here, for example, the increase of R$ 200 in Auxílio Brasil and the increase in payments of the national gas voucher to around R$ 120. There is also the forecast of creating new projects for truck drivers and taxi drivers.

Altogether, the PEC allows the release of more than R$ 41 billion to help those most in need. Of this amount, more than R$26 billion will only be used to fund the increase in Auxílio Brasil, as well as the increase in the number of users.

Aid does not serve the entire population

However, it is important to remember that the changes in question do not affect the entire population. Now, the focus of the Federal Government is to help people who are in a situation of social vulnerability or who are unemployed.

Those who live on a minimum wage, like most retirees, will not necessarily be served by these projects. For these people, the near future still tends to be one of turmoil, according to inflation projections.

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, has been saying in recent months that the Federal Government will manage to improve the situation of the economy in a while. He cites, for example, that unemployment rates are falling, according to the latest surveys by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).