Inflation in the US hits the highest level in four decades

Check out the reasons that raised inflation in the United States and what are the possible factors that leveraged the rise in prices.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

How to clear your name with installments from R$ 9.90 per month?

In the month of June, consumer inflation in the United States increased by 1.3% compared to the month of May. These data are part of the Consumer Price Index, published by the Department of Labor last Wednesday (13/07).

Thus, it can be said that inflation was above what economists had predicted. Taking into account the 12-month period up to June, inflation reached 9.1%, the highest index since November 1981.

As in the month of May, US inflation was serious, there has already been a rise in food and fuel prices across the country. Thus, the price of a gallon of gasoline reached $5 for the first time, according to data from the American Automobile Association.

What are the factors that contributed to inflation in the United States?

Check out the four main factors for the rise in US prices:

decrease in supply

First, with the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a stoppage of activities and that ended demand. Therefore, in order to adapt production chains, the supply of raw materials decreased and this caused a general increase in prices.

Demand resumption

During the quarantine period, consumer spending has stagnated, that is, people have stopped spending as they used to. Thus, upon resuming activities, the demand for products in the country increased dramatically, but the supply did not follow this growth.

INSS pays benefits for THREE groups this Tuesday: see if you receive

An example of this is the world consumption of oil, which at the beginning of 2022 surpassed the pre-pandemic level. That is, according to the International Energy Agency, the refined volume is still below what it was in 2019. As a result, the United States, which accounts for around a fifth of world demand, was drastically affected.

Increase in production costs

The rise in production costs is also an important factor when it comes to inflation, as the scarcity of raw materials generates an increase in expenses. Thus, with this increase, there is a “cascade effect” in the production chain.

Thus, food, for example, was impacted by the rise in fertilizers and other various inputs needed for agricultural production. It is also worth mentioning that China’s lockdown in 2022 was also a catalyst for this situation, given that deliveries of goods were delayed.

financial incentives

First, the country’s government tried to avoid the stagnation of the economy due to the health crisis, distributing benefits to businesses and consumers. An example of this was the action of the Fed (Federal Reserve), which invested US$ 500 billion to try to contain companies’ financing problems.

Thus, the action was marked as one of the greatest financial stimulus in the country’s history. In addition, other measures were also taken, such as emergency aid and tax cuts.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Nubank increases customer limit and goes viral on social media

Image: DesignRage / Shutterstock.com