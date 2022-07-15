Investigation concluded: Police close investigation into murdered PT member

The Civil Police of Paraná closed the investigation into the murder of municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, who was a PT leader in Foz do Iguaçu, committed by Bolsonar federal criminal police officer Jorge José Guaranho, late last Saturday night (9).

The investigations were concluded after the testimony of 17 people, including participants at the victim’s birthday party, where the crime took place, relatives of Arruda and also of Guaranho. The police officers also attached images from security cameras from Aresf (Association Recreation and Sports of Physical Security), a kind of club where the celebration took place when the Bolsonarista arrived at the scene, provoking and threatening everyone with a pistol, in the company of his wife and son. baby a few months old.

The Paraná Public Security Secretariat declined to provide any information contained in the investigation that will be sent to the Public Ministry, the body responsible for submitting the complaint to the Justice. More information about the conclusions drawn by the delegates in the case will be given during a press conference at 10:30 am this Friday (14), in which the Secretary of Public Security, Wagner Mesquita, the chief delegate of the 6th Subdivision (Foz do Iguaçu) will be present. ), Rogério Antônio Lopes, the chief delegate of the Homicide and Protection of Persons Division, Camila Cecconello, the delegate of the Foz do Iguaçu Homicide Police Station, Iane Cardoso, and the prosecutor of Gaeco, Tiago Lisboa.