Investigation of show supporting Lula is shelved

Ricardo de Barros Leonel, prosecutor for Public and Social Heritage, today decided to file requests for investigation into the payment, with public resources, of singer Daniela Mercury’s concert at an event attended by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. on May 1st in São Paulo.

The decision was issued within the scope of the procedure instituted ex officio — on its own initiative — by the Prosecutor’s Office and will be submitted to the Superior Council of the Public Prosecutor’s Office for approval.

In the order, the prosecutor considered that there is no ‘just cause’ for the opening of a civil inquiry to investigate alleged impropriety in the case. According to Leonel, there is no news that the singer was hired irregularly.

“There is no indication, in this scenario, of the practice of a possible act of administrative improbity, with illicit enrichment, damage to the treasury or even violation of principles of public administration, by any public agent”, he pondered.

On the other hand, the prosecutor understood that the artist “apparently failed to comply with the contractual clause, expressing political content in support of the pre-candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who attended the presentation”.

Leonel understood that the facts involve analysis and possible investigation “from the perspective of electoral legislation, in view of the possibility of considering the competition of an act of campaign or electoral propaganda practiced in an irregular way”, whose attribution is the Electoral Public Ministry.

Thus, the prosecutor ordered copies of the procedure to be sent to the Regional Electoral Attorney’s Office in São Paulo.

The preliminary investigation now filed was opened by the MP in May, days after the event organized by the union centrals on Labor Day, at Praça Charles Miller, in Pacaembu.

The documents forwarded to the São Paulo Prosecutor’s Office based on information published in the capital’s Official Gazette about the payment of R$ 100,000 to the singer.

According to the São Paulo City Hall, the shows held during the event were made possible by a parliamentary amendment by councilor Sidney Cruz (Solidariedade), in the total amount of R$ 360 thousand – of which R$ 187 thousand were spent.

At the time, the production company that manages Daniela Mercury’s career told Estadão that she was hired by MGioria Comunicações and that the artist did not receive any appeal from the City Hall.