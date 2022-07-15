The final stretch of “Beyond Illusion” is getting closer. In the next chapters of TV Globo’s 18h soap opera, Olivia (Débora Ozório) is shot during a demonstration and ends up in the hospital. The girl will be in serious condition and will need to undergo emergency surgery.

Her father, Matias (Antonio Calloni) will donate blood to save his daughter’s life. However, upon waking up, she will find that she has lost her uterus and will no longer be able to get pregnant due to the bullet having hit her organ. “It was a long and delicate operation.”says the doctor.

“The shot hit the pelvis causing a very large lesion in the uterus. That’s why it was necessary to have a hysterectomy, which is a surgery to remove the uterus, to preserve your life, Olivia. It was the only way to save you”, reveals the professional, leaving the young woman desolate.

Meanwhile, Tenório (Jayme Matarazzo) ends up arrested and finds out what happened to his girlfriend at the police station.. Desperate, the boy begs to see the young woman. “Delegate! Deputy, get me out of here! Delegate Salvador, for charity, let me go! I need to get out of here, I have to see Olivia! I won’t forgive myself if anything happens to her because of me!” It is worth remembering that the last chapter of the soap opera is scheduled to air on August 19.