“It will make the factor count…”; Rivaldo breaks silence on Choque-Rei for the Copa do Brasil and is favorite for the classification

O palm trees has a decision ahead of him this Thursday night (14), at home for the Copa do Brasil. After losing the first leg by 1 to 0, Verdão will face São Paulo again for the return duel of the round of 16 of the national tournament. O Lecture need to beat Tricolor by two or more goals to advance to the quarterfinals of the national tournament.

It is worth noting that in a worse scenario, against Tricolor itself, where they had lost 3-1 in the Paulistão final, Verdão reversed the score at home and took the state title this year. Now, the Palmeiras fans live the expectation for the team led by Abel Ferreira to repeat the feat in the final of the Paulista Championship.

In an interview for betfair, the former player and five-time champion with the Brazilian National Team in 2002, Rivaldo, analyzed tonight’s classic. For him, playing at home and with the football that Palestra has been presenting in the current season, the alviverde team must guarantee its classification for the next phase of the Copa do Brasil.

“Looking at the quality of play that Palmeiras has been showing this season, I am confident that this can happen tonight”said Rivaldo in an interview with betfair on the chances of Palmeiras to qualify and eliminate the rival in this Thursday’s match (14).

“Despite some slips in recent weeks, Palmeiras remains one of the strongest teams at the moment in Brazil and, for sure, will make the home factor count in search of eliminating a strong rival like São Paulo”concluded Rivaldo, noting that he believes in the Alviverde classification.