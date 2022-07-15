Italy: Prime Minister announces resignation and president rejects – 07/14/2022 – World

This Thursday (14th), Italy is experiencing another episode in the series of twists that have characterized the country’s politics in recent decades. Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced his resignation driven by the crisis triggered by the 5 Star Movement (M5S), one of the parties that make up the ruling coalition.

The party decided not to support a decree in the Senate that had the validity of a vote of confidence in the government. Shortly after the vote, Draghi went to the Quirinale Palace, in Rome, to meet with President Sergio Mattarella, whose constitutional role includes indicating the government’s direction to try to resolve imbroglios such as the one that has been brewing for weeks.

Draghi left the Quirinale with a meeting scheduled with his cabinet of ministers. The agenda, of course, was the presentation of his resignation, which would be formalized hours later at the presidential palace. The plot, however, was complicated when President Mattarella released a statement in which he said he had rejected the Prime Minister’s resignation and advised him to present himself to the Italian Parliament.

While the coalition that brought Draghi to power just 17 months ago does indeed implode with the imminent departure of M5S, the 74-year-old former European Central Bank leader still has a parliamentary majority. This means that, if he wants to remain in office, he will have the support of the Legislature. Draghi, however, had been saying that it would make no sense to continue as head of government without an alliance with one of the main parties in the coalition.

Approved in Parliament by 172 votes to 39 – without the participation of M5S MPs -, this Thursday’s vote of confidence was used to expedite the release of a €17 billion package, called Aid, with measures to alleviate the impact. rising prices of raw materials and energy.

The vote has in recent days become a focal point within Draghi’s broad coalition as his parties prepare to compete against each other in a national election scheduled for early 2023.

Led by former prime minister Giuseppe Conte, the M5S had been pushing Draghi to do more to help cushion the rising cost of living.

Draghi has said several times on previous occasions that he would not like to lead a new governing coalition or remain in office without the M5S, which emerged as the biggest party in the 2018 election.

Since then, however, the acronym has suffered defections, with around 50 parliamentarians migrating to other parties, and public support lost. With the identity crisis and internal power struggles, M5S has 10% of voting intentions in the polls for the 2023 legislative elections. The figure places the party in a bitter fourth place in voter preference.

Former M5S leader and current Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio even founded his own party, called Juntos pelo Futuro (IPF), and is trying to gain visibility ahead of the elections.

Draghi came to power in February 2021, invited by President Mattarella to lead a heterogeneous coalition that brought together almost all the parties represented in Parliament, with the exception of the far-right Brothers of Italy, which remained in opposition.

Its mission was to carry out the key reforms required by the European Union’s largest share of post-pandemic recovery funds, a package worth approximately €200 billion for Italy.

The government has since found itself embroiled in the Ukraine War, in which it adopted a pro-EU line while battling rising inflation. Draghi’s support for Kiev, with arms shipments and endorsement of EU sanctions, won a parliamentary vote of confidence in June, despite Conte’s criticism that the policy risked starting an arms race.

In his government, Draghi also dealt with the vaccination campaign against Covid-19, after Italy was one of the first symbols of the tragedy caused by the deaths in the pandemic.