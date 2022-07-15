Itaú BBA raises its recommendation to Cielo (CIEL3) and cuts it to B3 (B3SA3); BB (BBAS3) follows top pick among “banks”

Analysts at Itaú BBA have revised their forecasts for the shares of companies in the financial sector, with an eye on the second quarter 2022 earnings season and updating preferences. Among the highlights, Cielo (CIEL3) had a high recommendation to buy equivalent, while B3 (B3SA3) had a reduced recommendation.

Pedro Leduc, William Barranjard and Mateus Raffaelli, who signed the report, highlighted that Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) remains the top pick among large banks due to its less cyclical portfolio and strong NII net financial margin trend). The recommendation for BBAS3 assets is outperform (a performance above the market average) with a target price of R$ 23, or a 36% appreciation potential compared to the previous day’s closing.

On the other hand, they avoid “neobanks” such as Nubank (NU) and Pan (BPAN4) due to the strong concentration of retail credit and high financing costs. For Nubank, the recommendation is underperform (performance below the market average) with a target price of US$ 4 (1% lower than the previous close) and, for Pan, it is marketperform (in-line performance), with a price- target of R$12 (still up 91%).

For large banks, BBA analysts expect an acceleration of defaults for retail that should cool down lending. Meanwhile, for the quarter, it recommends monitoring potential operating cost and bottom line pressures for small and medium-sized businesses. Santander (SANB11) is the asset for which analysts have the least constructive view for the segment, with an underperform recommendation, with a target price of BRL 29 (upside of 5%). BTG (BPAC11) remains the top pick for capital markets, with an outperform recommendation and a target price of R$35 (upside of 59%).

Among the machine companies, Cielo (CIEL3) had a high recommendation from neutral to outperform due to the expectation of strong volumes and growth for the industry, with a slight impact on repricing.

Analysts expect R$300 million in revenue for the quarter and R$1.1 billion for the year (versus a previous projection of R$985 million), explained by revenue growth, lower acquisition costs and better results. to Cateno. It is worth noting that Cielo stands out as the highest Ibovespa in 2022, with gains of over 70%. The BBA price target for CIEL3 is BRL 5, or upside potential of 29%.

The acquirers Stone and PagSeguro, listed in the US, should continue to recover, but with less breath than in previous quarters, they assess. The recommendation for PagSeguro is outperform, with a target price of US$ 18.60 (upside of 73%) and for Stone it is marketpeform, with a target price of US$ 11 (upside of 26%).

On the other hand, analysts cut the recommendation for B3 from outperform to marketperform due to the less heated capital market moment combined with higher investment costs in technology, products and new businesses. Analysts see that the operator of the Exchange will likely continue to lose profitability and with lesser boost to higher revenue. The target price is BRL 13 (with an upside of 26%).

For insurance companies, with revenue growth, loss of claims rates and better financial results, analysts expect a 68% profit growth for BB Seguridade (BBSE3) and 60% for Caixa Seguridade (CXSE3), above the consensus. The recommendation for both is outperform, with a target price of BRL 32 for BBSE3 (26% upside) and BRL 8.80 for CXSE3 (32% upside).

