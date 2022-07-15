Itaú (ITUB4) is the first bank to adopt crypto-asset technology; see why

O Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) plans to launch by the end of this year a tokenized asset platform for individuals, said Vanessa Fernandes, global director of Itaú Digital Assets, the bank’s new business unit.

The initiative, according to her, will help bring more stability to the trading of assets that are part of Itaú, lower the cost for issuers and should allow the entry of new investors.

The executive also mentioned, in a press conference held this Thursday (14), the possibility of offering new products. “The platform will carry out both the issuance, distribution and custody of crypto-assets (tokens) as well as integration with other Itaú products and channels,” explained Fernandes.

Cryptoactive, the token is a digital representation of a real asset. The tool makes it possible to trade goods in a simpler and faster way – Itaú informed that it is not using a public blockchain network.

Itaú’s reference was abroad

Itaú said that it did not find in the Brazilian market a product similar to the one idealized by the bank, so it did not consider buying another company.

The project was created based on the contact the bank has with technology from other institutions in the United States, said Fernandes, who works at Itaú’s office in the country.

The bank has been validating the platform for a year and a half and reported that it has tested a receivables token project between private customers that make up the staff of Itaú.

The product was tested with a company and a chain of suppliers, which confirm the receivables – which, in turn, belong to the bank. The institution then distributes the tokens for that product among customers.

Itaú said it had moved BRL 360 thousand in this test operation, maturing in 35 days.

The bank does not have projections of how much it can move, it does not inform how much it invested in the project or what the first product to be launched will be. During the press conference, executives mentioned the possibility of tokenization of debentures.

“We have the roadmap to have a complete platform”, said the global director of Itaú Digital Assets.

According to her, the idea is not to build a new channel, but to use the group’s fintech Ion as a platform development channel.

The executive said that the bank is developing the necessary integrations to assess the potential of the product. All the automation, she said, is not yet integrated across channels.

