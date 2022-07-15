J remains under contract with Corinthians almost 40 days after official termination

Jô is still registered as a Corinthians player in the São Paulo Football Federation and in the Brazilian Football Confederation after almost 40 days of the official announcement of his departure from the club.

The 35-year-old striker’s contract remains in force in the systems of both entities. The player’s termination has never appeared in the Daily Newsletter (BID) since Corinthians’ official note on June 9 – exactly 36 days ago.

The portal report My Helm recently talked to one of the Corinthians leaders to understand the reason for this. He explained that there is a need for more time for the club and player to make a financial agreement.

As informed a few times by the board at a press conference, Jô gave up the salaries he would have to receive until the end of the contract (December 31, 2023), but he would be entitled to receive the outstanding amounts until his last day of employment.

As long as Corinthians and Jô (read businessman) do not reach a consensus on the terms of the contractual termination, it cannot be communicated to the FPF and CBF in an official way.

It is worth remembering that, in addition to this contractual pending, Corinthians and Jô are still intertwined in the process opened by Nagoya Grampus at FIFA. Player and club were ordered to pay US$ 2.6 million (about R$ 14 million at the current rate) to the Japanese.

So far, despite some polls, the striker remains without a club. The transfer window opens on the 18th of July.

Remember the official note from Corinthians on June 9

This Thursday (09), Sport Club Corinthians Paulista and the athlete Jô reached an agreement to terminate the contract.

The player expressed the will to terminate the bond in advance. Corinthians accepted the athlete’s decision and informs that the contract, valid until December 2023, has been terminated.

To Filho do Terrão, top scorer in the history of Neo Química Arena, two-time Brazilian champion and Paulista champion, Corinthians thanks you for all the moments and wishes you the best in the wake of the career of one of the greats in the history of the Club.

