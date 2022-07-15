Jade Picon presents her new mansion with a giant door, fish pond and cinema: “Meu Cantinho no RJ”

“Another little Jade dream that I’m having the pleasure of fulfilling”

Jade Picon presents her new mansion in Rio. Image: Reproduction / official Instagram of the influencer.
Former BBB and digital influencer Jade Picon took another important step in her life. After she lands a role in the soap opera “Travessia” that will launch her into an acting career, now it’s her turn to conquer her home in the city of Rio de Janeiro. The young woman presented to her fans and followers the mansion where she will live from now on and the property surprised by its grandeur.

The influencer used her official Instagram account on Thursday night (14) to present her home and show the details. Right away, the images surprise by the facade, with a side with fish at the entrance of the house. But what draws the most attention is the entrance door, which is gigantic. In the feed, a short video showing the young woman entering the house.

“Novelty. Now I have my little corner in RJ!!!! New phase, new challenges and many changes. Too happy! Another dream of little Jade that I’m having the pleasure of fulfilling! I don’t even know how to put into words what I I’m feeling right now… just pride and gratitude”, she said in the caption of the publication.

In Stories, the former BBB shows a series of videos of the interior of the house and the details of the move. The luxury mansion, located in Barra da Tijuca, on the west side of Rio, even has a movie theater. Jade is in the process of recording her first soap opera, “Travessia”, Gloria Perez, which will occupy prime time to replace the hit “Pantanal”.

