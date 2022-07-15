Jade Picon rocks a red thong and shows off her body

Jade Picon took advantage of the free space on this Thursday’s agenda (14), to go to the beach and made a point of sharing the beautiful records of the tour with followers on his Instagram. Wearing a red bikinithe influencer recorded videos showing off your tanned body and expressed his passion for the sea.

“It makes me feel so good. I have loved it since I was a child.”she said in Instagram Stories. “I went back to the beach! Guys, I get my schedule, I see a brief space and I come to the beach to enjoy a little bit”completed Jade.

In the records, it is possible to see the influencer relaxing by the sea, renewing her tan and making some videos. “No filter”, added in one of them. she also posted clicks in which he emerges from the sea, lavishing his toned abdomen and defined curves.

Jade Picon in Crossing

Jade Picon is spending a season in Rio de Janeiro on account of the soap opera Crossingof which it will be a part. In Glória Perez’s plot, the influencer will play Chiara.

Recently, she even said that she was further away from social networks, precisely because of the new phase in his life. “I know I’m a little missing, but it’s because I’m dedicating myself 100% to this new phase of my life.”, explained.

Although it has been receiving a lot of criticism even before starting the recordings of the soap opera, Jade highlighted that she has been dedicating herself to the fullest. “I promise I will make it all worth it and I love that you guys understand and support me.”she added.

