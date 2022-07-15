Jade Picon shows new mansion in Rio and the size of the door draws attention

Jade Picon, 20, has a new home! With the preparation for her first work in a soap opera, in “Travessia” (TV Globo), which will replace “Pantanal” at 9 pm, the digital influencer found a fixed address in Rio de Janeiro.

The young woman showed the new residence, but what caught her attention was the size of the mansion’s front door.

In a video posted on Instagram, Jade appears holding the keys and displays the entrance to the new residence. On the property, there is a pond with some fish, but what stole the show was the grandeur of the mansion’s door.

In the caption of the publication, the digital influencer celebrated the new house and said she was very happy with the new stage.

“Novelty. Now I have my little corner in RJ!!!! New phase, new challenges and many changes. Too happy!!! Thank you to everyone who is part of this in some way”, she said.

Then, she said that she was fulfilling another dream she has had since she was a child. “Another little Jade dream that I’m having the pleasure of fulfilling! I can’t even put into words what I’m feeling right now? Just pride and gratitude”, she said.

About to debut as an actress, she commented that she has been dedicated a lot in this new stage of life and that she intends to make it all worthwhile. On Instagram, the famous justified her disappearance in recent times from social networks. According to her, the routine of recording the soap opera ends up cooperating for her absence.

“I know I’m a little absent, but it’s because I I am dedicating 100% to this new phase of my life. I promise I’ll make it all worthwhile. And I love that you understand that and support me.”

“Travessia” will premiere in the last quarter of this year and will replace “Pantanal”. Written by Gloria Perez, the new Globo soap opera has the artistic direction of Mauro Mendonça Filho and a cast full of great names, such as Vanessa Giácomo and Alexandre Nero.