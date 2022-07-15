Janet Yellen says Russia has no place at G20 meeting

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine is having a negative effect around the world and that Russian officials have no place at this G20 meeting. week.

Speaking at a press conference during the G20 meeting of financial officials, Yellen called on the global community to hold Russia accountable for the war and its dramatic impact on energy prices and increasing food insecurity.

Yellen dodged a question about whether she would leave the meeting when Russian officials spoke, as she and other Western leaders did during the last such meeting in Washington in April, but said she would condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “in terms of strongest possible.”

Yellen said she would continue to push hard for a ceiling on the price of Russian oil, which she said would help lower energy prices and maintain global oil flows after European and potentially British and US sanctions on oil transport. Russian oil come into force at the end of this year.

Failing to take such measures would isolate a significant amount of Russian crude, which would drive up global prices for the commodity, she said, adding her hope that China and India will see that it is in their best interests to participate.

Yellen also criticized China for its “non-trade tactics” and for failing to participate in debt restructuring efforts for low-income countries, and said tackling “unacceptably high” inflation was a top priority for the Biden administration, expressing support. the US central bank’s measures to raise interest rates in order to control the rise in prices.