Juju Salimeni reports fights with Nicole Bahls during ‘TV Panic’

Model Juju Salimeni, 35, told in an interview with Pod Delas why she was fired from the extinct show “Pânico na TV”, which was shown on RedeTV in the 2000s.

According to Juju, she was terminated for having had numerous fights with fellow ex-panicat, Nicole Bahls:

“I got out of Panic because of problems they fixed for me, which weren’t mine. I had a disagreement with Nicole [Bahls], which was Panicat too. And we ended up fighting a lot over Twitter, you know? One pinning the other. I was not mature at that time [risos]. Today I think it was bullshit. But at that time, we used to scold each other a lot and the director got tired of talking”, began Juju.

“She was very snappy, so she was always nudging me, while I just responded. We ended up having a stress and the director pushed them both away. It was one thing. [externa]. He gave a suspension and didn’t give a certain date, and not even sure that we would return [para o programa]”, continued.

The fitness influencer also said that, after her departure from “Panic”, she stayed in the “refrigerator” for a while, which made her practically unemployed, looking for new directions in her career.

“I kept waiting for a weekend and another, and they never called. And I’m very distressed. I can’t sit still, especially professionally. And then that thing about leaving me in the fridge was horrible. But they liked this psychological torture.”

“[…] A month passed and I saw that they put in other girls. So I said I wasn’t going and I didn’t even want to go back, so I asked to leave. We worked years without signing a contract, and when we finished signing, we were removed. […] And then I let it go, and Dani Bolina had gone to A Fazenda (Record TV), and found Marcos Mion, and said I was free. Then he called me, we had a meeting, and two months later it worked out, and I went straight to Legendários”, he concluded.

