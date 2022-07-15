Juliana Paes shocks the internet by wearing a sensual costume in honor of “Pantanal”

This last Wednesday (13), Juliana Paes shook the internet by posting a photo in honor of the soap opera “Pantanal”. Juliana posed with a version of Anitta’s costume in the video for the song “Girl From Rio”. But instead of the original words on the singer’s shirt, Juliana Paes writes “Véio do Rio”, in reference to the character of the soap opera played by Osmar Prado.

+ Stay on top of everything that is happening in the world of celebrities

“Girl from Rio Bonito! Proof that I left Pantanal, but Pantanal doesn’t leave me…”, declared the actress. The photo quickly took the internet by storm, with several comments from artists and fans of the actress. “Hahahahahahahah I loved it”, said Anitta. “I already want my version of ‘Pobre do Rio’”, commented an internet user. “But people. Friend, photo like this needs to warn you before, right?! Very muse”, joked the actress Maria Joana.

Juliana played the jaguar woman Maria Marruá in the new edition of the soap opera “Pantanal”. “Maria Marruá is an intense character, who carries all the pains of her past. She is a complex role that is far beyond aesthetic beauty. I’ve always looked for challenging characters in my career, who would bring me something different, and Maria is just that”, explained Juliana when saying goodbye to the soap opera. In the version of the soap opera that aired in 1990, the character was played by Cassia Kis.

Natural beauty shocks netizens

Last Tuesday (12), Juliana Paes appeared on social media in stunning images by the pool, at 43 years old. In one of the images, the actress appears with a polka dot bikini and a glass of champagne in her hand. In another photo, Juliana appears in the same bikini and with a smile to delight her followers. “Another day in this enchanted place”, commented the actress in the caption of the photo, which received several compliments. “Cute”, “Perfect”, “Most beautiful thing”, were some of the comments that the muse received in the post.

Find out the latest news about celebrities:

+ Bianca Andrade talks about the “newly single’s manual” after the revelation of an affair with Gabriela Versiani

+ Mel Maia stars in daring lingerie campaign and promotes controversial click: “A Primeira”

+ End of the duo? Simaria has an unexpected attitude towards Simone and the web speculates

BOMBOU: In LIVE with ANITTA, FILIPE RET FALLS FROM CADEIRA and VIRA MEME on the INTERNET