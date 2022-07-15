July PS Plus Extra and Premium Games

PlayStation has officially revealed the July game lineup for the Extra tiers and two classics for Premium subscribers of the new PlayStation Plus.
Starting July 19th, you’ll have 15 PlayStation 5 and PS4 games for the Extra and Premium tiers, along with two classics for Premium members.
Stray is a debut on the service and arrives on the same day as Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for PS5. Yes, after presenting the original version on the previous version of the service, the edition that includes the Yuffie episode will be available to new heights. The original version will be available again for PS4.
Avengers and several Assassin’s Creed games are also among the highlights presented by Sony:
- Stray
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade
- avengers
- Assassin’s Creed Unity | PS4
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag | PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered | PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry | PS4
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection | PS4
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | PS4
- Saints Row Gat out of Hell | PS4
- Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition | PS5
- Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure | PS4
- Jumanji The Video Game | PS4
- Paw Patrol on a Roll! | PS4
- ReadySet Heroes | PS4
PS Plus Premium Classics
- No Heroes Allowed! (PSP)
- LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP)