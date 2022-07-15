July PS Plus Extra and Premium Games

PlayStation has officially revealed the July game lineup for the Extra tiers and two classics for Premium subscribers of the new PlayStation Plus.

Starting July 19th, you’ll have 15 PlayStation 5 and PS4 games for the Extra and Premium tiers, along with two classics for Premium members.

Stray is a debut on the service and arrives on the same day as Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for PS5. Yes, after presenting the original version on the previous version of the service, the edition that includes the Yuffie episode will be available to new heights. The original version will be available again for PS4.

Avengers and several Assassin’s Creed games are also among the highlights presented by Sony:

Stray

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

avengers

Assassin’s Creed Unity | PS4

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag | PS4

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered | PS4

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry | PS4

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection | PS4

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | PS4

Saints Row Gat out of Hell | PS4

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition | PS5

Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure | PS4

Jumanji The Video Game | PS4

Paw Patrol on a Roll! | PS4

ReadySet Heroes | PS4

PS Plus Premium Classics

No Heroes Allowed! (PSP)

LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP)