Jurgen Klopp gives the ‘ok’ and Liverpool can fill São Paulo’s coffers with ‘Made In Cotia’ player

O Sao Paulo has always been a storehouse of good players at its training center in Cotiawith several athletes standing out in the Club’s professionals or even without debuting, making the managements earn a good value for their sales, as happened in recent years.

In this transfer window, the board negotiated the departure of midfielder Gabriel Sara, who was sold to Norwich, from England, for something around R$70 million for 90% of the player’s economic rights. Not revealed at the Club, the Argentine Rigoni is also packed and should go to the MLS. Now, Tricolor can make another deal.

According to Blog do São Paulo, Liverpool entered the fight for the signing of striker Antony, who belongs to Ajax. Previously, Manchester United were favorites to keep the player, but have bumped into an unsolicited 80 million euros from the Dutch.

With the Reds in the fight, the trend is that the value offered by Manchester United, in the region of 60 million euros, comes close to the request of Ajax, inflating the negotiation. It is worth remembering that São Paulo has 20% of the added value, that is, of the amount that exceeds 16 million euros + the FIFA solidarity mechanism, for having revealed the athlete of the Brazilian National Team.