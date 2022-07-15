know what the first signs are

According to data from the National Cancer Institute (Inca), head and neck cancers affect 40,000 people in Brazil every year. Early-stage diagnosis increases the chances of successful treatment.

Head and neck cancer is a generic nomenclature for tumors that originate in the mouth, tongue, gums, cheeks, tonsils, pharynx, larynx, and sinuses.

Prevention, through some habits, is encouraged by doctors to avoid this type of cancer.

“Without a doubt, smoking and alcohol consumption are still considered classic risk factors for head and neck cancer,” says Humberto Carneiro, a pathologist specializing in head and neck cancer and a member of the Brazilian Society of Pathology.

Signs and diagnosis

The individual may notice some signs that lead to the diagnosis of head and neck cancers. Among them are:

Lesions or ulcers in the mouth that do not heal;

Progressive sore throat;

Decreased mobility of the tongue;

Progressive hoarseness;

Difficulty swallowing;

Progressive headache;

Progressive and recurrent nosebleeds;

Hardened and palpable lumps in the neck.

Diagnostic tests vary depending on the location of the tumor. But in all cases, a biopsy is important to confirm whether it is benign or malignant. From the result, treatment begins.

The surgeon Rafael Nunes Goulart, member of the Brazilian Society of Head and Neck Surgery, highlights the importance of early diagnosis. “The earlier the diagnosis, the less the lesion and the aggressiveness of the treatment. The ideal is also to combat risk factors,” he adds.

Risk factors

Because there are several types of tumor, prevention involves several behaviors, but the risk factors can be summarized in the following habits:

Consumption of tobacco (cigarettes, cigars, etc.) and alcohol;

Poor oral hygiene;

Human papillomavirus (HPV) viral infection, transmitted primarily through unprotected sex (including oral sex);

Consumption of hot drinks, especially those traditionally served at very high temperatures, such as coffee and mate, for example;

Excessive exposure to the sun without protection;

Exposure during work to wood dust, textile dust, nickel dust, glues, pesticides, asbestos, silica, benzene and radioactive products;

Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) infection, which can cause infectious mononucleosis, a manifestation of the virus transmitted through contact with other saliva.

Treatment

The treatment of head and neck cancers is done through surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy and immunotherapy. In addition, a combination of these techniques can also be used. This varies according to the case of each patient.