Landslide hits school in Colombia; 3 children die | World

A landslide hit a school in the district of Tapartó, in the city of Andes, Colombia, this Thursday (14). According to local authorities, 22 children and a teacher were at the scene at the time of the incident.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

During the search, the bodies of 3 children who died in the landslide were found, according to the city’s mayor Carlos Alberto Osorio.

The remaining 19 students and the teacher were safely rescued, two children were taken to a hospital.

“A landslide came and covered the school. At the time, the children were playing in the courtyard, during recess, and it took most of them. Time”.

Colombian President Iván Duque announced that rescue teams are at the scene and that the government is monitoring the emergency.

“Search and rescue teams are already present in the village of Tapartó, rural area of ​​the municipality of Andes, Antioquia, to respond to the emergency caused by the collapse of a school. We are constantly monitoring the situation,” said Duque.