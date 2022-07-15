Letícia Cazarré talks about her daughter’s health

Juliano Cazarré and his wife, Letícia Cazarré, spoke about their daughter’s health

Leticia Cazarré used his social networks to vent about the recovery of his daughter, Maria Guilhermina. The child was born with Esbstein’s Anomaly, a rare heart disease that impairs blood flow to the heart.

After a neonatal surgery, Maria Guilhermina remains in the hospital to recover. On Instagram, Letícia regretted the arrival of colic. “The pains of the surgery passed, the cramping pains arrived. Yes, daughter… life is not easy, but being brave like you, everything will be fine,” she wrote.

understand the case

Shortly after the birth of daughter Maria Guilhermina, Letícia Cazarré used her Instagram to talk to fans and give more details about the child’s health status. The little one was born with a rare congenital heart disease called Ebstein’s Anomaly, which impairs blood flow to the lungs and can cause cyanosis (purple color) in the skin.

“Dear ones, we are fine! Thank you all for the messages and prayers. Maria Guilhermina has been a fighter, responded very well to all the procedures and is now recovering in the ICU. We are happy, the doctors are brilliant and the heavens took care of every detail. Let’s keep praying”, explained Letícia, wife of Juliano Cazarré.

The child underwent surgery after birth and remains hospitalized in São Paulo. “Ebstein’s Anomaly is a rare heart disease of the tricuspid valve, affecting only one in 10,000 babies, with an equal distribution between boys and girls. When Ebstein’s Anomaly occurs, the tricuspid valve is malformed and is positioned in a very low position. , allowing blood to escape backwards from the ventricle to the atrium”, explains Vinicius Menezes, cardiologist at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

According to the cardiologist, the anomaly must be diagnosed before birth. “The diagnosis is made by fetal echocardiography still in prenatal care or conventional echocardiography in children, adolescents or adults. These abnormalities cause congestive heart failure, a blood reflux that results in fluid accumulation in the lungs and insufficient flow of oxygenated blood to the body”.

On his Instagram, Juliano Cazarré, who currently plays the pawn Alcides in ‘Pantanal’, said that his daughter has already undergone surgery and is doing well: “Maria Guilhermina arrived with a special heart. In prenatal exams, we discovered that she had a rare congenital heart disease. Throughout her pregnancy, doctors realized that her case would be one of the rarest and most serious within the anomaly,” she wrote.

