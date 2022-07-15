Lisca regrets missed chances by Sport and criticizes refereeing: “They need to study”; watch video | sport

Sport’s coach, Lisca, was in trouble with the referee after the 0-0 draw against Operário, at Germano Krüger, in Ponta Grossa. The red-black coach complained about one of the two disallowed goals of the team, that of Ray Vanegas, who in Lisca’s view, had a legal position.

The captain said that the image presented by VAR did not have the exact angle and that the referees “need to study more”. (See video above).

See Serie B standings

1 of 3 Lisca, Sport coach, in the game against Operário — Photo: Joao Vitor Rezende Borba/AGIF Lisca, Sport coach, in the game against Operário — Photo: Joao Vitor Rezende Borba/AGIF

In fact, we scored. Rodrigo Nunes de Sá (video referee), who is FIFA, presented an image with the defender, but Fabiano (side) also gave condition. The image here (in Germano Krüger) doesn’t work. It’s a back image and not the correct line. You can’t have VAR here. Unfortunately, VAR came to Brazil to help, but it’s not working. They need to study more – said the Sport coach.

Best moments: Operário 0 x 0 Sport, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão Série B 2022

Although on the field the referee also caught the offside at the moment the bid took place, Lisca believes that the assistant (Thiago Henrique Neto Corrêa Farinha) could not see the play and asked for fairer performances from the referees.

– The flag raised, it was a field decision, but in fact the flag did not see anything, he was there in the back of the field. I hope next time it will be equal arbitration for all. I think it needs to be more fair,” he said.

Whistle Center: Meira Ricci questions Sport’s disallowed goal for offside against Operário

Sandro Meira Ricci questions Sport’s goal annulment and sees which field decision prevailed

In addition to criticizing the refereeing, Lisca also regretted the missed chances for Sport. Leão accumulated opportunities, but could not take zero off the scoreboard.

– I had to give it a go, because we lost a goal even without a goalkeeper. But it was more with me. It was an important victory for us, and football does not accept insults. Usually you get punished and almost we do. We had a collective quality, but football equals boxing. Sometimes you hit, hit, hit, and then you lose strength – compared the red-black commander.

Ray Vanegas uses social media to complain

Author of the second goal disallowed by the referee, the most controversial of the game, striker Ray Vanegas used his social networks to also protest against the referee. In one of the posts, he wrote.

– What a lack of respect, they can’t cancel a goal like that –

2 of 3 Ray Vanegas, Sport’s striker, complains about a disallowed goal on social media — Photo: Reproduction Ray Vanegas, Sport’s striker, complains about a disallowed goal on social media – Photo: Reproduction