Little Mary was adopted despite sensitive health and found family that loves her – Cities

Little Maria, who was the character of a long journey through adoption, finally got someone to take her in and, despite still facing many health problems, now she has to take care of her closely and with love.

The judge responsible for the case, Maurício Miglioranzi informed that the girl was discharged after the adoption, but ended up returning to hospital. Health care must be frequent and the family that adopted her knows this.

“This couple showed no reservations about Maria’s health, as their greatest desire was to make her their daughter. Since then, the couple has been accompanying the child in her routine, watching over her growth and providing unconditional love”, she highlighted with joy. The magistrate further said that “the family said they would not like the adoption to get the eyes of the media.”

Her case became known on May 10, when the Court of Justice announced that it was looking for who could adopt her. At the time, it was reported that the biological mother died without having gone through any prenatal consultations and with that, the baby was born with serious health problems. The rest of her family was not able to take care of her.

The active search had thousands of interested parties, but who declined to adopt given the sensitive health condition of the child, who has a degree of intellectual disability, in addition to malformations and congenital diseases.

“Externally, the child would meet the profile most sought after by those eligible for adoption, as it was a female newborn baby. However, given the seriousness of her health condition, successive denials occurred”, commented Miglioranzi, who celebrates the fact that “among those interested, there was a couple willing to become Maria’s parents. After evaluation, they were considered able to take responsibility for the baby”.

He recalls, however, that there are still many “Marias” waiting for a family that wants to adopt them.

“It must not be forgotten that adoption is not a means to find the idealized child, but the real child, and it is much more than an attitude of affection and solidarity, but a demonstration of the desire to become father and mother, regardless of the origin of children and adolescents”.

“Maria de Corumbá found her family, but many children may not have the same opportunity due to the criteria demanded by prospective adopters. The limitation in the profile makes it difficult not only to adopt children and adolescents with specific health needs or disabilities, but also for groups of siblings, interracial groups and older children or adolescents”.

At the request of the family, the magistrate did not say whether the couple is from Mato Grosso do Sul or outside the state.