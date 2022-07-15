Lotérica de SC has fourth prize pool in Caixa lotteries in 2022

After winning two sweepstakes with the Mega-Sena jackpot and a Lotofácil sweepstakes, only in 2022, Lotérica da Velha, from Blumenau (SC), continues to be lucky for group bets. This time, another pool took the corner of the Mega-Sena and earned a little over R$177,000. In all, 23 players were awarded and each one must take home R$ 7,699.78. Sena was left with a simple bet from Dourados (MS), who hit the numbers 05, 16, 25, 32, 39 and 55 and received more than R$ 27 million.

The most recent winning bet in Blumenau had 9 numbers chosen, with the value of the quota sold at R$ 200. “This time I was the one who chose the numbers. Most of the quotas were sold at the counter at random”, he told the UOL, Roberto Leitzke, owner of the award-winning lottery. In previous bets, his sister made the lucky choice.

In January of this year, another Mega-Sena pool with 27 shares made by the lottery was awarded. Each one took more than BRL 1.3 million – the total was around BRL 35 million at the time. At the end of May, BRL 117,557,270.88 was divided between 42 odds, in a bet with 8 numbers.

More recently, another pool — this time in Lotofacilmade 16 gamblers receive about BRL 24.5 thousand. Last year, the Blumenau establishment was also the origin of one of the winning bets on the corner of São João.

The small unit located in the neighborhood of Velha is managed by two brothers, who usually choose the numbers. They are enjoying the moment of fame and have already noticed a considerable increase in sales in recent months, causing queues when the prizes are higher, in addition to the demand for people from other states to bet on the lottery house.

Earlier this evening, Caixa reported that 9 of the 23 quotas had already been paid to gamblers.

Bolão won the corner of the Mega-Sena in a draw in the municipality of Blumenau Image: Personal archive/Roberto Leitzke

Bets take place on an equal footing, says Caixa

O UOL asked Caixa if there is anything that increases the recurrence of prizes from the same lottery that goes beyond pure and simple luck. In a note, the bank clarifies that “all registered bets compete on an equal footing, considering the randomness of the draws”.

The report also questioned whether in recent months there has been an increase in lottery betting in the Blumenau region, and the bank has limited itself to saying that it does not provide specific data for a region “given the strategic nature of the information”. The bank has more than 13 thousand lottery units throughout the country.