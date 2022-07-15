Lotofcil 2572, Quina 5897 and more lotteries: see numbers drawn (14/7) – Nacional

Quina has a prize of R$ 9.3 million this Thursday (photo: Box/Disclosure)

Caixa drew lots this Thursday (14/7) the contests Lotofcil 2572, Quina 5897, Timemania 1808, Dupla-Sena 2391 and Dia de Sorte 629.

The event took place at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo. O State of Mines updated all results.

Thursday’s Lotteries (7/14)

Lotofcil 2572 – BRL 1.5 million

Whoever hits 15 numbers from 01 to 25 wins the maximum prize.

Check out the dozens:

01 – 03 – 05 – 07 – 08 – 09 – 11 – 12 – 13 – 14 – 15 – 16 – 21 – 23 – 24

A bet by Piraquara/PR scored 15 points and took R$ 1,239,930.54.

prize

15 hits: 1 bet, BRL 1,239,930.54

14 hits: 182 bets, R$ 1,428.49

13 hits: 7,662 bets, BRL 25.00

12 hits: 104,378 bets, BRL 10.00

11 hits: 607,695 bets, BRL 5.00

Next draw: BRL 1.5 million (7/15)

Quina 5897 – BRL 9.3 million

The amount will go out to the only player who enters five numbers from 01 to 80.

Check out the dozens:

09 – 12 – 21 – 57 – 62

prize

5 hits: no bet

4 hits: 90 bets, BRL 6,150.10

3 hits: 8,294 bets, BRL 63.55

2 hits: 190,670 winning bets, BRL 2.76

Next draw: BRL 11 million (7/15)

Timemania 1808 – BRL 51 million

In Timemania, the participant must choose ten numbers from 01 to 80 and hope that seven are drawn. You also need to fill in the “Team of the Heart”.

Check the tens: 34 – 44 – 56 – 59 – 67 – 70 – 77

Team of the heart: 06 – Athletico-PR

prize

7 hits: no bet

6 hits: 20 bets, BRL 32,286.08

5 hits: 752 bets, BRL 1,226.67

4 hits: 14,351 bets, BRL 9.00

3 hits: 138,928 bets, BRL 3.00

Next draw: BRL 52 million (7/16)

Dupla-Sena 2391 – BRL 200 thousand

The player dials from 6 to 15 numbers from 01 to 50 and participates in two draws.

1st draw: 16 – 19 – 34 – 38 – 42 – 47

prize

6 hits: no bet

5 hits: 16 bets, BRL 2,174.65

4 hits: 535 bets, BRL 74.32

3 hits: 8,005 bets, BRL 2.48

2nd draw: 11 – 24 – 27 – 28 – 32 – 33

prize

6 hits: no bet

5 hits: 8 bets, BRL 3,914.36

4 hits: 353 bets, R$ 112.64

3 hits: 7,205 bets, BRL 2.75

Next draw: BRL 300 thousand (7/16)

Lucky Day 629 – R$ 150 thousand

The player has to enter seven numbers from 01 to 31 to pocket the fortune. The modality allows the filling of up to 15 tens.

Check the tens: 07 – 09 – 10 – 21 – 24 – 25 – 28

Lucky month: 01 – January

prize

7 hits: no bet

6 hits: 55 bets, R$ 1,802.63

5 hits: 1,579 bets, BRL 20.00

4 hits: 16,558 bets, BRL 4.00

Next draw: BRL 300 thousand (7/16)