Louro Mané changes his stance, appears empowered, but the public laments: “It remains ignored”

Change? After alleged confusion behind the scenes, Louro Mané changes his stance in this Thursday’s ‘Mais Você’

The audience of More you felt a change in the behavior of the Louro Mané this Thursday (14), the day after a confusion provoked disagreements behind the scenes of the program.

According to viewers, there was more interaction between the parrot and Ana Maria Braga.

“They put in the script today a greater interaction between Ana Maria Braga and Louro Mané. Not to mention that Louro is much more talkative today, intruding more into conversations”noticed one.

“blonde Mané is a bit Patrícia Poeta today: talking non-stop, interrupting people… in a little while he’ll be kicked by Ana Maria Braga”, joked another.They even put Gil do vigor to increase Louro’s self-esteem”, observed another.

At the beginning of the program, Louro Mané starred in a joke, gave notes in the lines of Ana Maria Braga and was excited. For part of the public, the “empowerment” of the character was of no use.

“blonde Mané remains ignored, as if he didn’t exist! There is no interaction” criticized one. “the poor [sic] from Lgold Mané continues to be ignored”, criticized another.

CRISIS BEHIND THE BACK

Manipulator of the Louro Mané puppet, the actor Fabio Caniatto would have left the studios More you in tears after a backstage situation. According to information given by journalist Alessandro Lo Bianco, from The afternoon is yoursthe parrot and the presenter Ana Maria Braga got strange backstage during an action by a perfume brand.

“Yesterday, this brand asked Ana and Louro to do a rehearsal. Before the program started, the two were passing the text and Louro ended up getting the text wrong. Ana would have been stressed and would have said in front of more than 30 people that he should have more professionalism and delicacy with the text. She suggested that he study more and make more mistakes.”

