Low vaccination coverage in adolescents increases risk for meningitis – 07/14/2022

In 2018, hairdresser Ivan Claudio da Silva, 50, lived through every parent’s nightmare: losing their child to a serious illness. Gabriel Lima Silva, then 13 years old, died of meningitis after 23 days of hospitalization in the ICU of the University Hospital in Jundiaí, a municipality in the interior of São Paulo.

In the beginning, recalls Ivan, the symptoms were quite non-specific, such as headache and fever – which is quite common in the context of the disease. This ended up delaying the diagnosis, another issue that is also frequent.

“In one week, I took him to the hospital five times”, says the father, very emotional when remembering the story. “I was always medicated for sinusitis, but he didn’t improve. Until, the last time, I asked him to be hospitalized”, he says.

The diagnosis only came days later, when a doctor suspected the condition and carried out a specific exam: checking the stiffness of the neck, which is evident because of the disease.

From left to right, Ivan, Gabriel, Rose and Eduardo, respectively, Gabriel’s mother and brother Image: Personal archive

“He screamed in pain at that time and the doctor said it was meningitis”, recalls the father, who says he knew little about the disease. “I had no idea of ​​the proportion and severity of the picture,” he says.

After his son’s death, Ivan created pamphlets to warn about the disease and distributed them at intersections around the city where he lives, in Várzea Paulista. “I want people to know what I didn’t know at the time,” he says.

The disease has cases considered ‘dramatic’

Meningitis is an infection of the meninges, the membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord. The disease may have a viral cause, when it is considered milder; and bacterial, considered more aggressive.

Currently, 12 serotypes of meningococcus are known, the most common type of bacteria that causes the disease. But not all cause disease and the most frequent are types A, C, W, Y and B.

It is the cases caused by bacteria that are considered the most dramatic and with the greatest risk to the lives of patients. It is estimated that 20% of infected individuals do not resist the disease; those who survive are at risk of suffering major amputations, as the infection compromises blood circulation and can cause necrosis of the extremities of the body.

“It is a serious disease, with a short incubation period and which has a very rapid progression, literally in a matter of hours”, explains infectious disease specialist Rosana Richtmann, a physician at the Emílio Ribas Institute of Infectious Diseases, in São Paulo.

The lethality of the disease is higher in young children, under one year of age; however, the main transmitters of the disease are adolescents and young adults, who often have colonies of these bacteria in the region called the nasopharynx (which encompasses the nose and throat) without developing the disease.

“As this group tends to have lifestyle habits that facilitate transmission, such as having close contact with friends, sharing cups and even electronic cigarettes, this increases the spread of the bacteria”, says Socorro Martins, a pediatrician at the Federal University of Campina Grande, in Paraíba; and president of the Immunization Committee of the Paraiba Society of Immunizations.

The ideal, then, would be to invest emphatically in the immunization of this group to ensure greater control of the disease. According to physician Daniel Jarovsky, pediatrician, infectious disease specialist and medical advisor on immunizations at Grupo Fleury, vaccination against meningitis in this specific group has a dual function: to protect adolescents, who get sick less, but are not immune; and preventing the circulation of the bacteria, breaking the chain of transmission and protecting people who cannot be vaccinated due to some health condition or individuals in whom the vaccine does not have a good immune response.

“In countries where there was a heavy investment in vaccination up to the age of 19, as in the United Kingdom, the disease practically does not appear anymore”, says the specialist.

Immunizing teenagers is a challenge worldwide

Currently, the SUS offers two types of vaccine against meningitis: meningococcal C, which fights the disease caused by serotype C, the most common in Brazil; and ACWY, offered to children between 11 and 12 years old (in a booster regimen or single dose) since 2020.

In the private system, ACWY is offered to all children, who can also opt for the complement with meningococcal B, not offered in the public system.

Gabriel, who died in 2018, had completed the vaccination schedule up to date, but received only the doses of protection against serotype C. “It is very sad to know that there is a more complete vaccine, but that he did not have access”, laments Ivan.

After the death of his son, Ivan made a pamphlet explaining the disease to distribute in the city where he lives. Image: Personal archive

“I didn’t know it existed and, in addition, I know it’s expensive”, says he, who today struggles to make the population aware of the importance of vaccination.

The difficulty in immunizing adolescents, however, is not new and is not just Brazilian. Around the world, there is some difficulty in ensuring that these individuals receive the booster doses they usually took in a regular way in childhood – both for meningitis and for other diseases, such as HPV and even for covid-19.

“Some parents think they don’t need it, that the disease no longer exists because, in fact, we see fewer people getting sick, but this is because of vaccination”, says Rosana Richtmann. “On the other hand, teenagers also resist because they think they are invincible, a behavior typical of their age”, she believes.

With the pandemic, this problem has become even more pronounced. The result is low vaccine coverage that jeopardizes all the success achieved by the successful years of application of immunizers.

“In the case of meningitis, many parents don’t even know that ACWY is available in the public network”, says Isabella Ballalai, vice president of SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations), which is in favor of implementing vaccination programs for children and adolescents. at Schools.

“This would undoubtedly increase vaccine coverage and preventively, before any outbreaks, which unfortunately is something we may see more often in the future if rates remain low,” Ballalai says.