Luciano Camargo’s ex-wife evaluates Wanessa and Dado Dolabella’s capture | celebrities

Playback / Instagram Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella

Luciano Camargo’s ex-wife and mother of one of the countryman’s children, Cleo Loyola commented on how he celebrated on social media the first record of Wanessa and Dado Dolabella together after the singer separated from Marcus Buaiz.

In a video published on her social networks, the youtuber, who lives in Goiás, claimed to have known about the novel for a long time and said that it was Wanessa who went after Dado there.

“Now Wanessa showed up with Dado Dolabella, crutches and all. Finally, I always said, I was the first to say that she was here in Alto Paraíso (GO) behind him. That she came from São Paulo after him here in Goiânia, he he never went there after her. (…) The truth always comes out, right? Now you’re going to deny it?”, said Cleo.

Then Luciano’s ex-wife stated that Wanessa would have betrayed her ex-husband with Dado: “Long live love, or long live betrayal, right? Daughter of Fish, fish is… that you did…”

Amid reports that they would have resumed their romance, Dado Dolabella and Wanessa were spotted together for the first time after the singer’s separation. In the images, the two appear disembarked from a vehicle and entering a commercial establishment. First, the singer leaves the vehicle, followed by the actor, who walks with the help of crutches, because of a bone problem he recently suffered.

The video was released by journalist Fabíola Reipert, who showed the images on the program “Balanço Geral”. According to her, the act took place in Chapada dos Veadeiros, in the interior of Goiás, where Dado has lived since last year. The two dated 20 years ago.

The images, as soon as they were released, began to reverberate on social media. The two would have resumed shortly after Wanessa’s divorce from businessman Marcuz Buaiz, ​​with whom the singer had two children. The two made it official in May of this year, after about 17 years of marriage.

According to information from sources, Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella’s relationship is so serious that they are already planning to have a child together. Yes, the Camargo family had barely recovered from the surprise that they had gotten back together after 20 years apart, as they are now aware of this other news.

“Zezé has given her full support to her daughter. It’s a way of repaying her attitude towards her story with Graciele (Lacerda). Wanessa was the first of her children to accept her as a family”, said, recently, a source close to the Camargo.