Luciano’s ex-wife accuses Wanessa of cheating on her ex with Dado

Luciano’s ex-wife, Cleo Loyola, used social media this Thursday (14) to mock the busted Dado Dolabella and Wanessa Camargo on the streets of Chapada do Veadeiros, in Goiás. She also questioned whether the singer will still deny that she is with her ex-boyfriend and said that the musician cheated on her ex-husband, Marcus Buaiz, ​​with the actor. “Long live love, or long live betrayal, right? Daughter of Fish, little fish is…”, said, referring to the fact that Zezé Di Camargo was unfaithful to his ex-wife, Zilu, in the past.

Without mouthing the tongue, the mother of the sertanejo’s first child distilled irony about the singer’s current situation. On Wednesday (13), Balanço Geral SP showed the first images of the new couple together. They were seen inside the car and entered a commercial establishment.

“Now Wanessa showed up with Dado Dolabella, crutches and all. Finally, I always said, I was the first to say that she was here in Alto Paraíso behind him. That she came from São Paulo after him here in Goiânia, he never went there behind her. (…) The truth always comes out, right? Now you’re going to deny it?”, said Cleo, laughing at the situation through the stories.

Finally, Luciano’s ex-wife claimed that the singer cheated on Marcus Buaiz with Dado Dolabella. After 17 years of marriage, the duo announced their separation in May this year: “Long live love, or long live betrayal, right? Daughter of Fish, fish is… I didn’t really need to betray Marcus the way you did.. .”, he finished.

Vanessa’s cousin talked about romance

Cleo’s son, Nathan Camargo gave an interview to a podcast and said that the relationship is already assumed in the family. “Everyone knows you are,” he replied, part of the conversation.

Newly married, he also confirmed that he sent an invitation for the two to go to the celebration, but she chose not to go because her two children were sick.