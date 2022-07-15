Luciano’s ex-wife says that Wanessa cheated on her ex-husband with Dado Dolabella

Photo: Playback/Instagram

the ex-wife of Luciano Camargo and mother of one of the countryman’s children, Cleo Loyola spoke again about the relationship between Vanessa and Dolabella data. The famous, who do not publicly confirm the romance, were spotted together at Chapada dos Veadeiros, in Goiás.

Cleo published a video on a social network in which she says she already knew about the novel. “Now Wanessa showed up with Dado Dolabella, crutches and all. Finally, I always said, I was the first to say that she was here in Alto Paraíso (GO) behind him. That she came from São Paulo after him here in Goiânia, he never went there after her”, said Luciano’s ex.

The woman also accused the singer of having betrayed her ex-husband, businessman Marcos Buaiz: “Long live love, or long live betrayal, right? Daughter of Peixe, fish is… did.”

Wanessa announced the separation from Buaiz on May 2, after 17 years of marriage and two children, José Marcus, 9 years old, and João Francisco, 7. Since the end of the relationship, rumors have circulated that the singer would have resumed the romance with the ex, Dado Dolabella.

