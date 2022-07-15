Ludmilla’s ‘Numanice’ is at risk and the singer asks for support from fans on social media: “Send positive energy”

ludmilla she doesn’t have a moment’s peace and when everything finally seems to be going well, she receives news that can keep you awake at night. This Thursday (14), the voice of “sitting” gave fans less than pleasant news. It turns out that the projectNumanicity”, the singer’s famous pagode EP is in danger of ending.

That’s because the artist revealed that someone else would have registered the brand name, so she wouldn’t be the only holder of the rights. At the twitter, ludmilla explained the situation and said that there is a legal team trying to solve the problem. The girl took the opportunity to ask her supporters for positive energy.

“Guys, run here, I have some gossip for you. our cult Numanicity is threatened! I was told here that someone else registered the trademark “Numanicity”. I’m already running here to solve it with my team, but I want you to send a lot of positive energy”, she began.

“The owner of the brand is fine, but a column came to me today with this news, just when I was about to announce another frill for you. Can such a thing? Anyway, I hope to return soon with good news. Our pagodinho already turned religion!”, finished the muse.