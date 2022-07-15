Luxury hotel in Campos do Jordão is elected one of the best in the world – Casa Vogue

+



Based on user reviews over the last 12 months, TripAdvisor, a travel platform that provides information and opinions on content related to tourism, chooses the best luxury hotels in the world every year. In 2022, with the upturn in tourism, new developments appeared on the list, which feature magnificent structures and differentiated hospitality.

First place on this list goes to the 5-star hotel Ikos Area, located in Kefalos, on the Greek island Kos, and which surprises with its paradisiacal and elegant look. With 370 suites, the rooms have individual swimming pools and are very luxurious. While second and third place go to hotels located in Zermatt, Switzerland, and Urgup, Turkey.

The only Brazilian who is present in the ranking occupies the 24th place. This is the LAH Hostellerie boutique hotel, located in Campos do Jordão, with an area of ​​1,200 m² and only nine suites. The luxurious accommodations range from 35 m² to 65 m² and are equipped with underfloor heating, heated towel rail in the bathrooms, whirlpool bath, balconies with privileged views, closet and private room in the largest of them.

Here are the top 10 luxury hotels of 2022:

1. Ikos Aria in Kefalos, Greece

2. THE OMNIA in Zermatt, Switzerland

3. Kayakapi Premium Caves – Cappadocia

4. Six Senses Laamu in Maldives

5. Padma Resort Ubud in Payanhan, Indonesia

6. Rancho Pacifico in Uvita, Costa Rica

7. Riad Kheirredine in Marrakech, Morocco

8. BLESS Hotel Madrid in Madrid, Spain

9. Pimalai Resort and Spa in Ko Lanta, Krabi Province

10. Schoone Oordt Country House in Swellendam, South Africa

