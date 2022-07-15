Malvino Salvador says that Guilherme Leicam gave a French kiss in a soap opera scene: “I was outraged”. Actor hits

“Are you trying to take the cone off me, brother?”, exclaimed the actor edit

247 – Malvino Salvador participated in the Papagaio Falante podcast along with his wife, Kyra Gracie, and revealed some details of the kiss scene he starred with Guilherme Leicam in the last chapter of A Dona do Pedaço (2019). “Are you trying to take the cone off me, brother?”, exclaimed the actor, when he realized that his colleague did not opt ​​for the traditional technical kiss, without tongue. The information is from the Na Telinha portal.

In Walcyr Carrasco’s novel, Salvador played Agno, a businessman who, despite not coming out as gay, fell in love with Leandro, played by Leicam. While Sérgio Mallandro, who runs the podcast, remembered the actresses with whom he has made a romantic partner, the veteran remembered some details related to Globo’s plot.

“Forty-something years building a reputation to end it all at once [risos]. I’m kidding, I always joke about this. I have no prejudice, on the contrary. Now, we joke, there was the kiss at the end of the soap opera between the two characters”, he began.

Leicam commented on Malvino’s statement about the gay kiss scene: “Gee… [Malvino] Said he liked my kiss. Lol”, joked Leicam, when commenting, via Instagram, about the ‘complaint’ made by Malvino on the podcast “Papagaio Falante”.

