Malvino Salvador says that Guilherme Leicam gave a French kiss in a soap opera scene: “I was outraged”. Actor hits

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Malvino Salvador says that Guilherme Leicam gave a French kiss in a soap opera scene: “I was outraged”. Actor hits 5 Views

“Are you trying to take the cone off me, brother?”, exclaimed the actor edit




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Globo speaks about Tadeu Schmidt’s departure from ‘BBB23’ | TV

Tadeu Schmidt being substituted in the Big Brother Brazil and disconnected from Globo? A bomb …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved