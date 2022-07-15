Man acquitted after 20 years in prison for murder of Malcolm X sues New York

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News Comments Off on Man acquitted after 20 years in prison for murder of Malcolm X sues New York 4 Views

Muhammad Aziz, 84, wants $40 million in damages for the two decades he spent in prison and the more than 55 years he was wrongly guilty.




Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

End of war passes by chance of ‘two Ukraines’ and Putin’s satisfaction – News

The war in Ukraine is about to complete four months on July 24. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved