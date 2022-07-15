Man acquitted after 20 years in prison for murder of Malcolm X sues New York

Muhammad Aziz, 84, wants $40 million in damages for the two decades he spent in prison and the more than 55 years he was wrongly guilty.

(Reuters) – A man acquitted in November of the 1965 murder of civil rights leader Malcolm X has filed a lawsuit against New York City after the city admitted it had wrongly labeled him a murderer.

Muhammad Aziz, 84, wants $40 million in compensation for the two decades he spent in prison and the more than 55 years of being wrongly guilty, saying he and his family suffered “immense and irreparable damage”.

Aziz is married and has six children.

A similar $40 million lawsuit was also filed in Brooklyn federal court by the estate of co-defendant Khalil Islam, who spent 22 years in prison and was also exonerated.

“They got a little bit of justice when their convictions were overturned,” Deborah François, their lawyer, said in an interview on Thursday.

“But we want to hold government officials accountable for the conduct that led to their wrongful convictions and the decades of living with the stigma of being labeled as the killers of Malcolm X.”

Negotiations for agreements have not proved successful. Islam died in 2009, aged 74.

Malcolm X, a civil rights advocate, was shot to death at age 39 in February 1965 as he prepared to speak at New York’s Audubon Ballroom.

