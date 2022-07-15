Man Dies After Being Challenged to Drink Entire Bottle of Liquor in Two Minutes | world and science

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Man Dies After Being Challenged to Drink Entire Bottle of Liquor in Two Minutes | world and science 0 Views


Young man drinking the contents of a 1 liter bottle in one go, surrounded by other menPlayback: social networks

Published 07/14/2022 11:28

A 23-year-old man has died after being challenged to drink an entire bottle of liquor in just two minutes in a village in Limpopo, northern South Africa. The victim, whose identity was not revealed, would win the prize of 200 South African rands – which is equivalent to R$ 60 – if he managed to drink all the liquid. The moment was filmed and the video was posted on social media. The case happened last Sunday (10).

In the video, the young man appears drinking the contents of the 1 liter bottle of Jagermeister in one go, surrounded by other men. The drink has an alcohol content of 35%, a very high percentage compared to regular beer, which has a content of 4% to 10%. Wines, on the other hand, have an average of 14%.

“Apparently customers were participating in a ‘drinking competition’ in which the winner, the one who managed to drink an entire bottle of Jagermeister in a specific time, would win 200 rand,” Limpopo Police Chief Motlafela Mojapelo told reporters. .

The video also shows that, after the man consumes all the drink, in two minutes, he falls unconscious on the floor. The boy was taken to the hospital in the region of Mashamba, but has already arrived lifeless at the hospital unit.

The case is still being investigated by the local police.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former US President Donald Trump, dies | World

Ivana Trump died at the age of 73 on Thursday afternoon (14). The announcement was …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved