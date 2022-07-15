Man Dies After Being Challenged to Drink Entire Bottle of Liquor in Two Minutes | world and science



Young man drinking the contents of the 1 liter bottle at once, surrounded by other men – Reproduction: social networks

Young man drinking the contents of a 1 liter bottle in one go, surrounded by other menPlayback: social networks

Published 07/14/2022 11:28

A 23-year-old man has died after being challenged to drink an entire bottle of liquor in just two minutes in a village in Limpopo, northern South Africa. The victim, whose identity was not revealed, would win the prize of 200 South African rands – which is equivalent to R$ 60 – if he managed to drink all the liquid. The moment was filmed and the video was posted on social media. The case happened last Sunday (10).

In the video, the young man appears drinking the contents of the 1 liter bottle of Jagermeister in one go, surrounded by other men. The drink has an alcohol content of 35%, a very high percentage compared to regular beer, which has a content of 4% to 10%. Wines, on the other hand, have an average of 14%.

A 23 years old man from Mashamba village in Sale collapsed and later died after consuming 1 bottle of jagermeister. pic.twitter.com/PFQwpLnhh9 — MokupiPogisho (@MokupiPogisho) July 11, 2022