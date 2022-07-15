Man dies after drinking bottle of Jagermeister in challenge with friends

posted on 7/14/2022 6:28 PM / updated on 7/14/2022 6:34 PM



A South African man has died after taking on a challenge between friends and drinking an entire bottle of liquor in two minutes. The case took place on Sunday (10/7) in a bar in the village of Mashamba, in the Limpopo province of northern South Africa. According to police, the victim fainted immediately after drinking alcohol and was taken to a medical center, where he was found dead.

The challenge mobilized a group of locals interested in winning the “prize” of 200 South African rand, destined for the winner. The value is equivalent to R$ 63 and is about half the value of a bottle of Jagermeister charged in the country. The liter is German made with 56 herbs and has an alcohol content of 35%.

According to the local news portal The South Africanthe police opened an inquiry into the death of the man, whose identity was not revealed, and classified the case as “an incident following an apparent misuse of alcohol”.

“The bar patrons allegedly participated in what they called a ‘drinking competition’. One of them collapsed immediately and was taken to the local clinic, where he was pronounced dead,” an investigation spokesperson told the outlet.

A video posted on social media, which went viral, shows the moment when the man tries to fulfill the challenge. You can hear people cheering and clapping as he gulped down his drink. Look:

South Africa is the sixth country with the highest average daily alcohol consumption

The case has raised concern for South African experts, who have warned of excessive alcohol abuse across the country. to the local vehicle City PressProfessor and Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs Research Unit at the Medical Research Council of South Africa, Charles Parry, stated that South Africans cannot “turn a blind eye to the profound problem the country faces with the alcohol”.

“We have to stop ignoring the fact that we have a major crisis. South Africans consume on average around 64.4g of alcohol a day, which corresponds to around six glasses or cans of alcoholic beverages daily.” points based on data from the latest global report on alcohol and health by the World Health Organization (WHO). South Africa is behind Tunisia, Eswatini (Swaziland), Maldives, Afghanistan and Namibia.

The WHO states that, on average, consumption considered “normal” is two drinks for men and one for women. “We are about three to six times over what is ‘acceptable’, for lack of a better word. South Africa has a big alcohol problem and I think we became more aware of that when Covid-19 came along, and alcohol sales stopped and emergency cases registered in hospitals from drinking stopped,” the professor said. .

Drink with moderation.