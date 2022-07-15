Marcius Melhem cannot leak messages with Dani Calabresa – 07/14/2022 – Illustrated

The São Paulo Court of Justice forbade Marcius Melhem, the former director of humor at TV Globo, from publishing on social networks, or passing on to the press, the content of virtual conversations he exchanged in the past with actress Dani Calabresa, who accuses of moral and sexual harassment. The decision came to light this Thursday, reported by the website Notícias da TV, from UOL, and confirmed by the Sheet.

The court’s decision to prohibit Melhem from publishing or passing on data from conversations with Calabresa comes a month after columnist Ricardo Feltrin, from UOL, published some of these messages that are secret from the courts and are among the records of the investigation of the case.

In Feltrin’s column, the WhatsApp conversations between the exposed comedians —dated from 2016 to 2019— show a friendly and flirtatious atmosphere between them, but do not prove that Dani Calabresa’s allegations are true or false.

“Although Marcius Melhem defends that everything should be open and transparent so that public opinion knows the whole truth, he has always acted with total procedural loyalty and absolute respect for secrecy. Dani Calabresa’s struggle to keep the exchanges of messages secret already shows which side is the truth”, says the actor’s defense, in a note.

FolhaJus Dia Receive in your email the daily selection of the main legal news; open to non-subscribers.

“The 12 women who denounced Marcius Melhem for moral and sexual harassment have maintained absolute respect for the secrecy of the processes, even to protect the names of third parties involved”, says the note from the lawyers of the complainants. “We regret the constant leaks that have occurred, always with versions that attack the victims, defend the accused’s points of view and at moments that interest him. We believe in justice and we are sure that the truth will prevail.”

The first complaint against Melhem was made by Dani Calabresa, in 2019, but it went public without much fanfare, still as a case of moral harassment.

The following year, lawyer Mayra Cotta, representing 12 people, told Mônica Bergamo’s column, in this newspaper, that Melhem had acted violently against several artists. She also reported the series of complaints that existed against him, most of which were sexual harassment.​ Melhem, however, always denied that he had harassed the actresses.

After collecting testimonies of the collective complaint, the investigation was closed and, this year, it gave rise to a lawsuit presented to the Regional Labor Court of the 1st Region, which filed a public civil action against TV Globo because of the complaints. At the time, the broadcaster said it was not aware of the action and that it does not comment on cases that are awaiting judgment.

Currently, there is an investigation at the Special Police Station for Assistance to Women, in Rio de Janeiro, a civil lawsuit filed by Melhem against Dani Calabresa for moral and material damages, another filed by her against him for having published messages from both of them and another against TV. Globo for alleged omission in relation to the facts narrated by the complainant artists.