Mari Saade, wife of Stênio Garcia, denies mistreatment with the actor: “He never had verbal or physical aggression” – Quem

Mari Saade and Stênio Garcia (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

This Thursday (14th), Mari Saade used Instagram to ward off rumors of mistreatment with her husband, Stênio Garcia. She wrote a text to deny that the two had physically or verbally attacked each other, after appearing in a video, which circulates on social networks, removing the actor from an interview and scolding her husband after he took the mask off his face.

“I have been married to Stênio Garcia for 24 years. And in these 24 years, contrary to what you are saying, there has never been a fight between us. principle of Ahinsa yoga, which is non-violence in every way,” wrote Mari.

“Look at him at 90 in this photo today and smiling full in nature. I sinned by being overzealous and protective and was driven to try to protect him with the mask, so much requested by doctors. I don’t have control of everything all the time. When I went to buy the book, he got excited giving the interview and took off the mask that was the condition for us to go to the place. [uma] time he didn’t want to put on the mask. When I ran and asked, in the eagerness to protect him at the doctor’s request, I lost control,” she argued.

“But at no time was there physical or verbal aggression. It is aggressive to take someone out of an interview, yes, but those who are overzealous can make mistakes like I did. Worse than what I did is people calling me a torturer and saying that he suffers I am the person who has been caressing, protecting and caring for him with the greatest love and delicacy in the world for 24 years. An untimely fact does not cancel out the 24 years of excess of love, dedication and fear, but of losing him to this such a death that one day it will happen to everyone. That’s why I ask God to take me with him because I don’t know how to live without him. My prince Stenio is my reason for living and my biggest purpose in life and who knows knows and recognizes this. Judging wrongly is also aggressive and abusive. We live in strange times so that everyone can achieve peace, health, balance and mental strength to never lose control”, concluded Mari.