Mariana records first case of monkey pox – Gerais

The man reported that he made a recent trip to Rio de Janeiro and after returning he presented the first symptoms (photo: Photo: Reproduction) The historic city of Mariana, in the Central Region of Minas Gerais, confirmed the first case of monkeypox , known as Varola dos Macacos. The confirmation was this Thursday (7/14) after the Mariana Health Department received confirmation of the examination sent by Fundao Ezequiel Dias (FUNED).

According to the Mariana Health Department, the male patient, aged 40 years, underwent medical evaluation and did not need to be hospitalized. His health status is stable and he remains in home isolation and monitored by the Municipal Epidemiological Surveillance.

Also according to the secretary, the man reported that he made a recent trip to Rio de Janeiro and after returning he presented the first symptoms. The agency does not suspect other cases in the municipality.

THE monkeypox resembles human smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980. The first symptoms of the disease are fever, headache, muscle and back pain, chills and exhaustion. The infection is self-limiting with symptoms lasting 2 to 4 weeks. In the next phase, skin lesions appear and evolve into crusts.