Martian meteorite that fell to Earth 5 million years ago has origins revealed

Mars is considered an ideal planet for studying the formation of Earth. In the past, its surface was covered by lakes and seas, and the red planet also experienced volcanic activity.

The familiarities intrigue scientists, leading them to develop space missions and use rovers to gather Martian samples and study them on Earth. But perhaps it is not necessary to go that far.

More than 5 million years ago, a small meteorite landed on our planet. It was only discovered in 2011 in the Sahara Desert. It was later discovered that the boulder, called Northwest Africa (NWA) 7034was a piece of Mars.

The object has been dated to 2.1 billion years, a period when the red planet was slowly drying up. This data would already help scientists to find out more about Mars, but it was still not enough.

On Earth, for example, there are clear differences between samples from Antarctica and the Maldives. Knowing the exact location from where the sample was ejected would make the analysis even more accurate.

That’s what researchers at Curtin University in Australia did. They used artificial intelligence software to list some 90 million Martian craters and find which one was linked to the boulder.

Factors such as the age of formation of the crater and the concentration of elements that were there, such as potassium and thorium, were considered. Thus, they arrived at a 10 km hole located in the southern hemisphere of Mars.

The crater did not yet have a name, so the researchers proposed Karratha – a reference to the Australian city where some of the oldest rocks on Earth were found. The full study was published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

This is the first time scientists have traced the geological context of a Martian sample, achieving the feat 10 years before the first samples collected by NASA’s Perseverance rover were returned to Earth.

The technique can now be applied to the more than 300 other Martian meteorites that have already been found on Earth and their exact origin has not been revealed. That way, researchers will be able to understand what happened to Mars a few million years after its formation — and, by table, I also understand about the formation of Earth.